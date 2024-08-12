KNUST VC faces contempt charges amid controversial reappointment dispute

Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson

Kofi Ohene Clement, who is challenging the reappointment of Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson as Vice Chancellor of KNUST, has initiated contempt of court proceedings against key university officials.

He argues that Prof. Dickson's continued assumption of office, despite her term ending on 31 July 2024 and amidst an ongoing legal challenge to her reappointment, is a blatant disregard for the court's authority.



The case also names University Council Chairman Kwasi Anin Yeboah and Registrar AK Boateng as respondents for enabling her to remain in office.

This comes after a recent High Court dismissal of Clement's original case.



