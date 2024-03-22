KNUST introduces mobile App for student counselling

The initiative is led by the KNUST Counseling Centre (KCC) in collaboration with Johnson and Johnson

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has launched a mobile application to provide counseling services to students in need.

This electronic system aims to enhance access to mental health support, with plans to introduce a toll-free number for students to seek help for various concerns.



The initiative, led by the KNUST Counseling Centre (KCC) in collaboration with Johnson and Johnson, was announced during an Academic Life Seminar for Students and Resilient Minds Future Leaders Programme.



This program, according to Graphic Online, is designed to foster resilient mindsets among students to achieve academic and personal success, aligning with the UN's SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.



Mrs. Victoria De-Graft Adjei, Head of KCC, emphasized the importance of early mental health interventions and building the capacity of healthcare professionals.

The program seeks to reduce stigma, improve overall health, and enhance the quality of life for all members of the university community.



The partnership was lauded by Mr. Emmanuel Asante Antwi, an alumnus of KNUST and Key Account Manager of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.



Professor Wilson Agyei Asare, Director of the Directorate of Student Affairs (DoSA) at KNUST, also expressed appreciation for the collaboration, highlighting the significance of prioritizing mental health management.