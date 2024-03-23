KNUST launches Resilient Minds Future Leaders Programme to tackle mental health issues among students

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Mrs. Victoria De-Graft Adjei, Head of KNUST Counselling Centre (KCC), stressed the importance of cultivating resilient mindsets to achieve academic and personal success.

To address prevalent mental health challenges among students, the university introduced the Resilient Minds Future Leaders Programme in collaboration with Johnson and Johnson.



The programme, unveiled during the Academic Life Seminar for Students and Resilient Minds Future Leaders in Kumasi, garnered appreciation from Professor Wilson Agyei Asare, Director of the Directorate of Student Affairs (DoSA), who commended Johnson and Johnson for their support in prioritizing students' well-being.



Reverend Professor Frances Emily Owusu-Ansah, representing Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, underscored the necessity of mental health management, citing WHO statistics indicating that 13 percent of Ghanaians grapple with mental health issues. She urged active participation in the programme to alleviate mental health challenges within the university community.



Mr. Emmanuel Asante Antwi, Key Account Manager of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson, lauded the partnership, hailing Resilient Minds as a groundbreaking initiative to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental health disorders.

Counsellor Mr. Rabbi Darko emphasized strategies for academic excellence, while Clinical Psychologist Madam Akua Afriyie Addae provided insights into identifying and supporting peers in distress.



The programme included a video presentation outlining its objectives, highlighting the commitment of both KNUST and Johnson and Johnson to foster a mentally resilient campus environment.



Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, the Resilient Minds programme aims to enhance healthcare professionals' capacity and facilitate early mental health interventions.