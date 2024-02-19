KNUST lecturer advises students on heart health and relationship risks

Dr Isaac Okyere

A Senior Lecturer at the Department of Surgery, School of Medicine and Dentistry, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Isaac Okyere, is warning tertiary students about the pitfalls of entering early relationships due to potential risks to heart health.

Speaking on a monthly podcast hosted by the E-Learning Centre of KNUST, themed "Heart Health; The Heart of Man and Total Wellbeing," Dr. Okyere emphasized that the heart, as an emotional organ, can weaken under stress, increasing the risk of hypertension.



He cautioned against early emotional involvement, citing the potential for heartbreaks that could lead to emotional and psychological stress, adversely affecting academic performance.



Dr. Okyere advised students to guard their hearts diligently, urging caution in relationships on campus. He highlighted the importance of recognizing the challenges awaiting students outside campus, such as work and marriage, and encouraged them to prioritize their emotional well-being.

Specifically, he discouraged activities like the "September rush," where male continuing students pursue relationships with female freshers, and cautioned against students living as couples on campus.



Referring to research from the National Library of Medicine in 2021, which indicated a significant percentage of hypertensive and prehypertensive Ghanaian students in second-cycle educational institutions, Dr. Isaac Okyere urged the youth to manage their diet, monitor key health indicators like glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure, and limit alcohol consumption and smoking for better heart health.