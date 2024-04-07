KNUST mourns seventh student death in three months

Otchere Juliet Junty

Students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are in mourning following the tragic loss of another fellow student, Otchere Juliet Junty, a third-year Nursing student who was widely regarded as one of the top performers in her department.

Juliet, who was also an alumna of Keta Senior High School (SHS) from the 2020 graduating class, becomes the seventh student to pass away within a span of just three months.



Her passing comes shortly after the loss of Abena Antwiwaa Anti, a second-year Doctor of Pharmacy student, who was hailed as a highly promising student. Abena passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The successive deaths of these young students have plunged the university community into mourning and have sparked concerns regarding the overall well-being and safety of students on campus.