KNUST professor sues university over unfair treatment

Professor Rexford Assasie Oppong, head of the Department of Architecture at KNUST, has filed a lawsuit against the university’s Vice-Chancellor and senior management over alleged improper disciplinary procedures and breaches of regulations.

The suit, filed on September 19, 2024, challenges the legality of a directive issued by the Vice-Chancellor based on a fact-finding committee's report.



Prof. Oppong claims the committee's formation violated his right to a fair hearing, as it was not in line with university statutes.

He is seeking an injunction to halt the directive’s implementation and restore his professional standing. The court will hear the case on October 14, 2024.



