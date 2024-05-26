KPMG’s failure to interview Manasseh Azure takes away from credibility of report – Kpebu

Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has criticized KPMG's audit report on the revenue assurance contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), alleging it lacked credibility due to not engaging key investigator Manasseh Azure Awuni.

Kpebu claimed the report favored the government and SML by omitting essential stakeholder input.



Commissioned by President Akufo-Addo in response to a Fourth Estate documentary exposing irregularities, the audit revealed significant contractual issues and noted SML received over GH¢1 billion while only partially fulfilling obligations.

Kpebu expressed dissatisfaction with KPMG's leniency, asserting the report was biased and incomplete.



