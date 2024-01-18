KT Hammond’s plan to go unopposed thwarted

KT Hammond

Source: CNR

The National Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected a petition by Trade and Industry Minister, KT Hammond, seeking to disqualify his opponents in the party’s Adansi Asokwa parliamentary primary.

KT Hammond petitioned the National Executive Committee, alleging that his opponents – Samuel Dakwa Binfoh, Dr. Enoch Acheampong, and Kwabena Nkansah Asamoah – are not card-bearing members of the party and have not done any work in the constituency to merit representing the constituents.



He argued that they are ineligible to contest the poll based on Articles 12(4) and (7) of the NPP’s constitution.

However, the National Executive Committee, during its meeting on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, rejected the petition, clearing the three opponents to contest in the January 27 primaries.



Meanwhile, 33 NPP Members of Parliament are going unopposed in the primaries.