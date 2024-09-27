News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

KTU Senior Administrators join nationwide strike over unmet CBA obligations

StrikeScreenshot 2024 09 16 105347.png The action affects senior administrative staff in technical universities across Ghana

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) chapter of the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has joined a nationwide strike that began on Thursday, September 27, 2024.

The strike, led by TUSAAG, is in protest against the government's failure to implement revised allowances and honor commitments under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for senior members of public universities.

KTU's TUSAAG leadership, led by Emmanuel Opoku Debrah and Sylvia Pimpong, confirmed full participation in the strike, which will continue indefinitely until the government addresses their demands.

The action affects senior administrative staff in technical universities across Ghana.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh