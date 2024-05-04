Nana Owiredu Wadie I (left), Chairman for the Kabaka Foundation, led the delegation

The Kabaka Foundation has donated 20 laptops, 20 Solar Power banks, and Laptop bags to the University of Ghana(UG) Vice-Chancellor's "One Student, One Laptop (1S1L)" initiative, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.

This donation, according to Graphic Online, reflects the foundation's commitment to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) of Quality Education.



The "One Student, One Laptop" initiative, launched in 2021 by the VC, aims to support needy students in the new virtual learning environment and reduce the digital divide among students and staff of the university.



Nana Owiredu Wadie I, Chairman of the Kabaka Foundation, led the delegation and expressed the foundation's commitment to supporting the VC's initiative.



He highlighted the importance of education as emphasized by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and praised the VC's initiative for its impact on students' readiness for the world of work.



Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, received the laptops on behalf of the university and thanked the donors for their generosity. She noted that since the launch of the initiative, the university has received a total of 520 laptops, including the recent donation of 20 laptops.

Prof. Amfo explained that the initiative has three components, including providing free laptops for needy students, partnering with companies to establish a laptop assembling plant, and equipping the school's computer laboratories.



She emphasized the inclusivity of the university and how this initiative would benefit students from all backgrounds, including those with disabilities, by ensuring access to digital skills.



The Vice-Chancellor assured the Kabaka Foundation that the donated items would be put to good use and expressed the university's commitment to continuing its partnership with the foundation.



She also mentioned that the university had begun the process of distributing the laptops to beneficiaries and was confident that the students would make good use of them.