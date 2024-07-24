Kamala Harris attacks Trump over 'fear and hate' at first rally

Kamala Harris

Source: BBC

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has gone on the offensive against Donald Trump in the first rally of her White House campaign, portraying November’s election as a choice between a former prosecutor and a convicted felon.

Speaking to a crowd of about 3,000 in the battleground state of Wisconsin, Ms Harris likened her Republican opponent to fraudsters she said she had prosecuted.



Trump, meanwhile, assailed her record on the border, and posted on social media: “Lyin’ Kamala Harris destroys everything she touches!”

It comes a day after she secured the support of a majority of Democratic delegates, paving the way for her to become the party's nominee.



