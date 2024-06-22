Kan Dapaah to be hauled before Parliament over NIB poll on NPP Running mate

Albert Kan Dapaah, National Security Minister

MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has planned to summon National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah to Parliament over a leaked National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) survey favoring Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the preferred running mate for NPP's Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Ablakwa condemned the NIB for overstepping its mandate and using taxpayer money for partisan purposes.

He questioned the legality and cost of the survey, emphasizing that political parties should fund such polls independently and urging for an explanation of the NIB’s actions.



