News
Kane Nana Francis Elected As KNUST's SRC President

KNUST New Presideoooa79b17d22cfb3430533f0ff92733d389 Winning with 8,890 votes, representing 44.92% of the total ballots, he defeated eight others

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: YEN News

Kane Nana Francis has been elected as the President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Winning with 8,890 votes, representing 44.92% of the total ballots, he defeated eight other candidates.

This victory marks his second attempt, having lost to Yvonne Osei Adobea, the outgoing president, in the previous year's election.

During his campaign, Kane promised to ensure students have ample internet data bundles.

He will officially take over from Yvonne Osei Adobea, barring any unforeseen issues.

