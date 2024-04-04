Kaneshie residents express concerns over poor sanitation practices by porters

Some porters also dispose of their waste in plastic bags, leaving them lying around or in gutters

Residents in Kaneshie have expressed dissatisfaction with the unclean habits of porters, whom they claim come from various parts of the central region.

According to residents, these porters, who have nowhere to stay, spend nights sleeping in front of stores, clean up in the morning, and return in the evening after the stores close.



In interviews with JoyNews, residents explained that the porters often collect the trash they generated the previous evening and either sweep it into gutters or pedestrian walkways or pile it in front of the store owners.



Some porters also dispose of their waste in plastic bags, leaving them lying around or in gutters, causing a foul smell in the area.



Expressing her frustration, Madam Agnes said, “When I see how filthy they make the place, it makes me sad because they leave their waste in gutters and plastic bags, which leaves the area messy. I get so mad when I see this.”

Another resident, Madam Afia, added, “They degrade the neighborhood because when a potential tenant arrives to rent a room there and sees how run-down the area is, they become discouraged and leave.”



Residents are calling on the government to find accommodation for these porters to improve the area's cleanliness and appeal. They are concerned about the current state of sanitation, noting that the littering by street sleepers exacerbates the problem, especially during heavy rains, leading to flooding in some parts of the neighborhood.



Residents are appealing to the government to assist in addressing these sanitation challenges.