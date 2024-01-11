Kasoa Murder Case: Accused reveals chilling details of how 13-year-old was killed

File photo

Felix Nyarko, the primary suspect in the alleged murder of 13-year-old Ishmael Abdallah at Kasoa, has provided a harrowing account of the events leading to the tragic incident, according to a report by citinewsroom.com.

Addressing the court while under oath, Felix recounted the disturbing details of how, in collaboration with the second accused person, they took the life of the young boy three years ago.



Despite pleading not guilty to the murder charge, Felix, in his defence, admitted to his involvement in the heinous act.



According to Felix, the deceased was lured into an uncompleted building, where he was subjected to a brutal assault with a stick, struck with a block on the head, and ultimately buried alive while still breathing.



While confessing to the crime, Felix revealed that the motive behind the murder was driven by a desire for financial gain.



He said the gruesome plan was conceived after Felix saw an advertisement on Lucky TV, where a host claimed that an investment of GH¢5,000 could lead to immense wealth.



Upon discussing the opportunity with the second accused, Nicholas Kini, they decided to consult a fetish priest, who, apart from the GH¢5,000, demanded the sacrifice of a human being.

According to Felix, it was Nicholas who suggested using the deceased, as he was a close friend of Felix.



Initially planning to kidnap the boy and demand a GH¢5,000 ransom from his parents, the attempt failed due to a mishap in covering the deceased's mouth with a handkerchief filled with a substance intended to facilitate the kidnapping.



Despite the initial setback, Felix explained that the deceased was later invited to an uncompleted building, where the tragic incident unfolded.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE