Kasoa Ritual Murder: Jury to decide on two teens deferred to October 21

The jury will decide the fate of two teenagers accused of murdering 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdella in Kasoa on October 21, 2024.

This date was set during a court session on October 15, 2024, after prior judgments were delayed due to a juror strike over unpaid allowances.



Justice Lydia Osei Marfo confirmed the court's summation is ready, but the case was adjourned as this was the jurors' first appearance since June.



The 18-year-old accused, who faced previous misconduct, is on trial alongside a 15-year-old juvenile.

The younger defendant has admitted guilt, while the older one denies the charges.



