News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Kasoa Ritual Murder: Jury to decide on two teens deferred to October 21

KasoaScreenshot 2024 10 15 123441.png The younger defendant has admitted guilt, while the older one denies the charges

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The jury will decide the fate of two teenagers accused of murdering 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdella in Kasoa on October 21, 2024.

This date was set during a court session on October 15, 2024, after prior judgments were delayed due to a juror strike over unpaid allowances.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo confirmed the court's summation is ready, but the case was adjourned as this was the jurors' first appearance since June.

The 18-year-old accused, who faced previous misconduct, is on trial alongside a 15-year-old juvenile.

The younger defendant has admitted guilt, while the older one denies the charges.



Read full article
Source: starrfm.com.gh