Kasoa-Winneba highway construction: Traditional leaders in Awutu, Budumburam demand payment of compensation

Affected residents have yet to receive any compensation

The Awutu and Budumburam Traditional Councils in the Central Region are pressing for prompt compensation for residents impacted by the Kasoa-Winneba highway dualisation, funded by ECOWAS and managed by Ghana's Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Despite demolishing structures to expand the road into a dual carriageway to ease congestion and reduce accidents, affected residents have yet to receive any compensation.

Chiefs, speaking during a visit by minority members of Parliament's Roads and Transport Committee, highlighted the residents' plight, describing the situation as dire and appealing for urgent parliamentary attention to address their grievances.



