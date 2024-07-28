Kasoa baby theft case: Suspects granted bail

The suspects, initially remanded on July 22, are scheduled to reappear in court on August 7, 2024

Three women accused of stealing a baby in Kasoa have been granted bail by the Ofaakor Circuit Court.

Magdalene Nana Adwoa Boafo, Faustina Binney, and Eunice Koomson, arrested on July 19, 2024, were granted bail of GHC 100,000 each with three sureties.



Presiding Judge Isaac Oheneba Kufuor considered their status as nursing mothers, as argued by their counsel Abdul Aziz Mohammed.

The suspects, initially remanded on July 22, are scheduled to reappear in court on August 7, 2024.



