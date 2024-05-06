Kasoa shooting: Benlord Ababio is National Security Operative – Charge sheet reveals

Benlord Ababio

The Charge Sheet put before the the Achimota District Court on Benlord Ababio who has been held for allegedly shooting and killing a soldier at Millennium City said he is a national security operative.

This is in sharp contrast to the National Security Ministry’s earlier statement that, the accused is not a national security operative.



On Friday, May 3, 2024, Ababio who is also said to be a self-acclaimed Chief was remanded for two weeks after he was arraigned on a provisional charge of murder.



His plea was not taken by the Magistrate His Worship Prince Owusu.



Per the brief fact of the case, the deceased Lance Corporal Michael Danso was a military officer stationed at the Army Based Workshop at Burma Camp.



While, the accused Benlord Abbabio alias Nana Barima Ababio is a national security operative and a self-acclaimed traditional ruler at Kasoa.

According to the facts, on April 30, 2024, at about 1600hrs, the deceased Lance Corporal Michael Danso together with his two colleagues – Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman and Lance Corporal Ametus Matthew went to Millennium City Police Station on board a Toyota RAV4 with registration number 3591-24 to report a case of trespass.



This was upon information that some encroachers were developing a parcel of land belonging to Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman.



It stated that the accused appeared at the Police Station, attacked, and opened fire severally on No. 210715 Lance Corporal Michael Danso who was in charge of the steering wheel of the Toyota Rav 4×4 vehicle killed him instantly.



It said the accused was immediately disarmed and arrested for investigation.



He was subsequently arraigned for the court to remand him pending further investigations.