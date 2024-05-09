Kate Gyamfua reveals difficulty to reconcile with former Akwatia MP Ama Sey

Kate Gyamfua

Kate Gyamfua, the National Women’s Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed challenges in reconciling with former Akwatia MP, Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, alias Ama Sey, since their fallout in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Gyamfua disclosed that her attempts to mend fences with Ama Sey, whom she claims holds her responsible for her defeat in the party's primaries, have been unsuccessful.



Efforts to communicate with Ama Sey have been met with avoidance, with Gyamfua stating that calls are abruptly ended upon Sey hearing her voice.

Despite maintaining that she hasn't wronged Ama Sey, Gyamfua expressed her willingness to reconcile and stressed the importance of unity within the NPP for sustained power.



The NPP Women's Organizer affirmed her commitment to seeking reconciliation with Ama Sey, even considering involving pastors in the process to mend their relationship ahead of the December general elections.