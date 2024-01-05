Keep the army away from elections – Adam Bonaa to government

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa has stated that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) must not get involved in elections until they are called upon.

This comes on the back of Ghana’s Presidency rejecting allegations in the public domain of politically motivated changes in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



In a statement signed by the Communication Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin stated that the publication alleges further that a meeting was held at the Presidency on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, to discuss the so-called politically-motivated changes in the Ghana Armed Forces.



According to him, the meeting held with the Heads of Security agencies at Jubilee House on 2nd January 2024 is an annual feature on the President’s calendar at the beginning of the New Year.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the security analyst expressed worry on the use of the military during the just-ended District Level Elections.

“We need to keep our military away from the frontline when it comes to elections in this country. I am happy the security heads met recently in putting together some guidelines on the elections.



“The military should always be on standby and not be following DCE’s and MCE’s and members of Parliament around and terrorizing citizens, that is not the work of the military. That is what gives some of us cause for concerns.



“What happened in 2020 were citizens died, some military were used here and there. In the District Assembly Elections some DCEs and MCEs and MP’s few of them used military men to intimidate citizens. District Assembly Elections that a lot of Ghanaians don’t go out to vote they used them.



Mr. Bonaa stated that there will be confrontations if the government attempts to use the military in the upcoming 2024 elections.