Kejetia fire outbreak: Federation of Kumasi Traders distressed over negligence of market reconstruction

Federation of Kumasi Traders appeal to government for reconstruction of market

The Federation of Kumasi Traders is expressing concerns over the delay in the reconstruction of the burnt section of the Kejetia Market, which was destroyed by fire almost a year ago.

Despite assurances to revamp the affected area and assist the traders in returning to their business, there has been little progress, thereby leaving many without a source of income.



The leadership of the trader groups has noted that most of the affected members are yet to resume business, almost a year after the fire outbreak. They have also reminded the Government of its pledge to provide financial support to those who lost their livelihoods.



The President of the Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, has called on the Government to expedite the renovation and reopening of the market, despite earlier expectations that the management and the Central government would address the situation at the beginning of the year, there has been no significant progress.



Voicing his anxiety over the issue, he stated, "It’s been almost a year now since that fire incident happened, which was made up of about 55 shops -33 were burnt completely, 19 partially and there were other shops within that enclave that had been cordoned off."



"As I speak to you now, nothing has been done about the burnt shops. We don’t know when the construction is going to start, who is going to bear the cost of the reconstruction, and even the affected traders how they are going to restart their business.



Background:

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, a devastating fire broke out at the new Kejetia Market located in Kumasi, Ashanti region. The inferno ravaged sections of the market, prompting a swift response from officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) who are currently on-site, working tirelessly to extinguish the flames.



Several victims who succumbed to the smoke were promptly rushed to nearby health facilities for medical attention.



A total of about 50 shops were affected out of which 33 were completely burnt.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed that an investigation by the Ghana National Fire Service revealed, that the fire outbreak was by a trader cooking with gas in a nearby shop.



In light of these findings, areas of the Kejetia Market unaffected by the fire resumed trading activities. Initially, authorities had planned to close the entire market for a week for investigations, but this decision was revised following the determination of the fire's cause.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership donated GHC100,000 to support victims of the Kumasi Kejetia Market fire, presented by General Secretary Justin Kodua. Kodua emphasized that the affected individuals are valued members of the party and highlighted discussions with trader union leaders to address market-related challenges.