Keli Gadzekpo resigns as ECG board chair

Keli Gadzekpo

Keli Gadzekpo has tendered his resignation as the board chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), effective from April 9, 2024.

In a letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, March 26, Gadzekpo cited personal reasons for his decision to step down.



He expressed gratitude to the president for the opportunity to serve in this significant role over the past seven years and extended his best wishes to ECG and the government in their continued efforts to provide stable electricity for the country.



Keli Gadzekpo was appointed as the Board Chairman for Enterprise Group PLC in 2023. Prior to this role, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Group PLC from 2014.

With over two decades of experience in investment banking, Gadzekpo co-founded Databank and has played a key role in the development of the capital market and the Stock Exchange in Ghana.



He has served as the Chairman of the Databank Foundation and holds directorships in Ventures & Acquisitions Limited, Databank Epack Investment Fund, and the North Ridge School.



Gadzekpo is an alumnus of Achimota School and holds a BSc in Accounting from Brigham Young University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the USA and a Mason Fellow of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, where he obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration.