Ken Ofori-Atta dispels sacking speculation

Ken Ofori-Atta, finance minister

Government appointee Ken Ofori-Atta has affirmed his continued role as the substantive Minister for Finance in a recent post on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of the finance ministry (Office of the Finance Minister-Ghana).

Addressing unfounded rumors circulating on social media and certain sections of mainstream media suggesting his departure or resignation on Monday, December 18, 2023, Ofori-Atta dispelled the speculation with a tweet expressing confidence in divine leadership and guidance for himself and the Ministry of Finance in 2024.



In his tweet, Ofori-Atta stated, “Today I joined the staff of @MoF_Ghana in thanksgiving for God’s mercy & preservation in 2023. I am assured that the Lord will continue to lead and guide us in 2024. Our testimony is indeed victory on every side! Humbled to be leading the brilliant and resilient #TeamMoF #Nissi.”



Ken Ofori-Atta, appointed as Minister of Finance by President Akufo-Addo in January 2017 during his assumption of office as the 5th President of the 4th Republic, was subsequently reappointed to the position when President Akufo-Addo secured re-election for a second term.



In 2022, there were calls for his resignation by some members of the Majority of MPs in parliament due to the economic crisis was facing at the time.

The president in an unofficial statement is reported to have asked the MPs to allow the Minister to complete the IMF deal before he decides on him.



One year on, the minister is still at post and is also yet to complete Ghana's bailout deal with the IMF.



NAY/BB