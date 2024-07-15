News

Kennedy Agyapong denies US$50 million kickback allegation

Kennedy Agyapong 2023 Kennedy Agyapong

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Board Chairman of Ghana National Gas Company (GNGCL) and MP for Assin Central, denied involvement in a rumored $900 million deal, refuting claims of a $50 million personal benefit.

His lawyers clarified there is no such transaction before Ghana Gas.

However, they did not address alleged conflicts with CEO Dr. Ben Asante.

Reports highlighted unauthorized multi-million-dollar agreements and a heated boardroom altercation between Agyapong and Asante.

Despite denials, the situation remains contentious, with Agyapong considering a meeting with President Akufo-Addo to report the CEO’s conduct.

Source: www.theheraldghana.com