Kennedy Agyapong joins NAPO for Ashanti Regional Tour

Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, has joined Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, in campaigning for the 2024 elections in the Ashanti Region.

In a recent viral video, Agyapong is seen with prominent figures like Chairman Wontumi, Vice Chairman Danquah Smith, and Middle Belt Coordinator Dr. Ayew Afriyie.

They are scheduled to campaign in Asante Akyem South, Asante Akyem Central, and Bosome Freho today as part of their efforts for the upcoming elections.



