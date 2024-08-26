Keta Municipal Hospital gets Renal Unit

This is the first center in the Southern belt and the second in the Volta Region

Source: GNA

The Keta Municipal Hospital has inaugurated its first Renal Dialysis Centre, funded by Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the Paramount Chief of the Amugo-Vego Traditional Area.

The center aims to ease the burden on kidney patients needing dialysis treatment.



During the inauguration, Togbi Gligui emphasized the importance of ensuring no one faces the hardship of kidney disease alone and highlighted the center's role in providing compassionate care.

Hospital officials pledged to use the facility effectively, with three trained doctors designated to serve at the unit.



This is the first center in the Southern belt and the second in the Volta Region.



Read full article