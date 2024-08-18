Keta Port Project: Was just a political fanfare, I will undertake a forensic audit - John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama, the NDC's presidential candidate, has vowed to audit the Keta Port project if elected.

He criticized the current government for making the Keta Port a "political gimmick," accusing them of wasting resources without tangible progress.



Mahama also promised to dredge the Keta Lagoon, expand salt production, and implement policies to boost employment and the economy.

He emphasized the need for the NDC to win the December elections to secure the country's future.



