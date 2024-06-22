Ketu South Municipal Assembly finally gets Presiding Member

Hatto, a government appointee, won with 46 votes out of 56

Source: GNA

The Ketu South Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region has elected Richmond Koffie Hatto as its Presiding Member.

Hatto, a government appointee, won with 46 votes out of 56, surpassing the two-thirds majority needed.



In his victory message, Hatto pledged to unite the assembly and avoid partisan politics. He emphasized the importance of local governance and called for support from assembly members to ensure effective leadership.

The election, held at the Ketu South Municipal Assembly Hall, marked the end of several unsuccessful attempts to fill the position since February.



