Kofi Tonto to Mahama: Ghana is not an iPhone to undergo resetting

Kofi Tonto, a presidential aide to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticized the NDC's calls to "reset" Ghana, likening it to rebooting an iPhone.

Speaking on Asaase’s TownHall Talk on September 6, Tonto questioned the logic behind resetting the country, arguing that it ignores the progress made by the NPP.



He challenged the NDC to clarify which era they intend to reset to and stressed that instead of erasing history, the focus should be on addressing challenges and building on current successes.

He called on the opposition to offer solutions rather than suggest starting over.



