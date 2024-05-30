Koforidua:Dilapidated St. Peter’s Anglican School to be demolished for reconstruction

About 800 pupils and their teachers will be relocated during the construction

Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, MP for New Juaben South, has initiated the reconstruction of the century-old, dilapidated St. Peter’s Anglican Basic School in Koforidua.

The school, marked by deep cracks and poor roofing, poses a danger, especially during storms.



Baafi has commenced the construction of a new 12-unit classroom block with toilet facilities and offices, supported by GETFUND, to be completed in nine months.

About 800 pupils and their teachers will be relocated during the construction.



This project is part of broader efforts by the MP and the municipal Assembly to improve educational standards in New Juaben South.



