Kojo Addae Mensah replaces Ace Ankomah on GFA's 5-member search committee

Kojo Addae Mensah

Kojo Addae Mensah, Group CEO of Databank Group, has replaced Legal practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah (Esq.) on the five-member committee set up to appoint the next Black Stars head coach.

This is according to a statement released on the website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



"This follows the decision of Ace Ankomah to withdraw from the process due to a conflict of interest on an ongoing legal matter with the Ghana Football Association," the statement indicated.



Kojo Addae Mensah now joins Vice President Mark Addo, Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The search committee has three weeks to recommend the next Black Stars coach to the Executive Council for approval.



Meanwhile, the GFA has set February 2 as the deadline for the submission of applications for the Black Stars head coach role.