Kojo Yankah calls for more museums to preserve African culture

Kojo Yankah, founder of Pan African Heritage Museum

The Pan African Heritage Museum's Founder, Mr. Kojo Yankah, has stressed the importance of Africans establishing more museums to commemorate their past and safeguard their cultural legacy, Graphic Online reports.

He highlighted a stark contrast: while Africa has approximately 900 museums, the United States boasts around 35,000 and Europe around 15,000.



Mr. Yankah emphasized the need for more museums as repositories of Africa's history and culture, stating that to preserve and share their stories, Africans must have places to keep them.



Speaking at a fundraising event in Accra for the construction of the Pan African World Heritage Museum in Winneba, Mr. Yankah expressed sadness over the ignorance among Africans about their history and culture, attributing it to a lack of education and a biased narrative.



He cited examples of how borders and divisions created by outsiders have led to misunderstandings and conflicts among Africans.

Mr. Yankah called for healing and unity among Africans, emphasizing the importance of telling their own stories and showcasing their achievements to inspire future generations.



The Pan African World Heritage Museum, a six-storey ultramodern structure on a 10-acre land in Winneba, aims to tell Africa's story using African voices and culture.



The museum will feature a physical and virtual version, with the latter allowing global access to African art and artifacts. The event, attended by dignitaries from across Africa, aimed to raise awareness and support for the project.