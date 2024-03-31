Kokrobite Police ensure beach safety for Easter celebrations

The police have deployed patrol teams to the beaches to ensure safety

Chief Superintendent Mr. IK A memo, ASP Mr. Solomon Essuman, and DSP Mr. Charles Chester of Kokrobite District Police Headquarters have assured travelers and residents of heightened security at various beach resorts during the Easter festivities.

During a police sensitization meeting with beach operators in Kokrobite, Bortianor, Oshiyie, and Langma, the officers outlined security measures to ensure the safety of beaches in the area. They emphasized the importance of preventing violence that often occurs during social gatherings.



According to Daily Guide, the police have deployed patrol teams to the beaches to ensure safety, aiming to prevent violence rather than react to it. They emphasized the need for peaceful celebrations and highlighted the risks associated with festive gatherings.



A total of 18 managers and directors from beach resorts attended the meeting, along with three assembly members from Kokrobite, Bortianor, and Tuba.

The beach managers shared their security plans and challenges for the Easter holidays, focusing on preventing phone snatching, theft, and drowning incidents.



ASP Essuman urged assembly members to use their influence to promote personal security and community safety. He also called for the continuation of such meetings to ensure a collaborative effort in maintaining security during the Easter holidays and beyond.