Koku Anyidoho was untouchable during Atta Mills era – NDC Dep. General Secretary

The late Professor Mills and Koku Anyidoho

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that during the administration of the late former president, John Evans Atta Mills, then presidential spokesman, Koku Anyidoho, was one of the most powerful appointees.

Gbande emphasized that Anyidoho, a Director of Communication at the presidency, wielded considerable influence, stating that when Anyidoho spoke, nobody dared to challenge him.



Gbande acknowledged Anyidoho's past prominence but urged him to refrain from attacking the current NDC National Chairman, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on December 22, 2023, he stated that Koku Anyidoho's criticisms appeared to be driven by bitterness.



"Spiritually, I don't insult people who have been where I am before, but I do know that life has not been fair to my brother (Koku Anyidoho) …Koku Anyidoho's insults to my national chairman are from long-standing bitterness.



“Koku Anyidoho was one of the most powerful appointees under President Mills. At the time, if Koku Anyidoho shouted, nobody could talk.



"Everybody’s time would come to pass, and this is General Aseidu Nketiah’s time. He will enjoy it to the glory of God, and people like Koku Anyidoho cannot distract us,” he said.





