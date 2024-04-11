Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital renovation stalled as government refuses duty waiver

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

The Heal Kath Project, a component of the Asantehene's $10 million renovation initiative for the hospital, has come to a halt, prompting questions about the government's commitment to supporting the project by waiving duty costs for the necessary goods.

Efforts by the hospital to reduce renovation expenses and maximize the use of raised funds have been thwarted by the government's refusal to grant a duty waiver on materials and equipment earmarked for the project. Despite appeals made through the Ministry of Finance, the situation remains unresolved, leaving citizens frustrated.



Speaking to JoyNews, concerned Ghanaians expressed disappointment with the government's reluctance to assist in clearing the goods at the port, highlighting the ethical implications of neglecting critical hospital renovations.

The Executive Director of Hope for Future Generation, Cecilia Lodonu-Senoo, emphasized the urgency of promptly clearing medications, particularly those for HIV, to maintain their efficacy and prevent health risks associated with exposure to sunlight.



Assurances from the Ministry of Health regarding the involvement of the FDA in conducting checks on the drugs provided some reassurance. However, concerns persist over delays at the ports and the potential impact on public health if the situation is not promptly addressed.