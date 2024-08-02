Konadu Rawlings took everything she gave me after I joined NPP – Maame Dokonu

Grace Omaboe, known as Maame Dokono

Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, known as Maame Dokono, has revealed that former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings withdrew support after she joined the NPP.

Initially part of the NDC during Jerry Rawlings' presidency, Maame Dokono received significant backing, including for her show "By the Fire Side."



Her switch to the NPP in 2008, when Nana Akufo-Addo became the flagbearer, resulted in losing this support and facing backlash after the NPP's electoral defeat.

As she nears her 60th anniversary in entertainment on September 7, 2024, she plans to celebrate with a health screening event and a book release.



