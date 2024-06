Police found her body with multiple marks of violence, indicating a struggle

A mentally-deranged man in Konongo, Ashanti Region, has killed his 55-year-old wife, Mercy Durawaa, in their home.

The suspect, Samuel Fiaga, was arrested and is in police custody. The deceased's body has been deposited at Stewards Hospital mortuary for autopsy.



