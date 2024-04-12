Korfekrom: Disaster victims receive GH¢270K relief assistance from Obuasi Municipal Assembly

Korfekrom rainstorm left many homeless

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has extended a helping hand to victims of the recent rainstorm disaster in Korfekrom by providing relief items valued at GH¢270,000.

Following heavy rainfall in the region that left many homeless, the Assembly swiftly responded to assist those affected.



Municipal Chief Executive Elijah Adansi Bonnah emphasized the importance of external support in the multifaceted process of rebuilding lives after a natural disaster.



At the presentation ceremony, the Assembly donated 1,655 pieces of wood, 130 packets of roofing sheets, and 50 bags of cement, totaling GH¢270,000. Additionally, efforts are underway to cover medical expenses for the victims.

During his address, Elijah Adansi Bonnah assured that financial assistance would also be provided to those who had already undertaken roof repairs before the donation.



Expressing their gratitude, some of the disaster victims conveyed how the assistance provided a ray of hope amid challenging circumstances. One beneficiary outlined plans to utilize the funds to settle debts accrued during the rebuilding of her home.