Korle Klottey Assembly drain desilting and structure demolition initiatives underway

Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly

Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Korle Klottey, assures residents of proactive measures ahead of the rainy season, including the desilting of drains and demolition of structures built along waterways.

Recent demolition efforts, notably in flood-prone areas, aim to mitigate potential flood risks despite opposition from affected individuals.



Speaking to Citi News, Nii Adjei Tawiah emphasized: “For demolition exercises, as recent as last week, we dealt with something similar in Asylum Down. Sometimes, people don’t appreciate it because as far as they are concerned, it’s a neighbour living in those kiosks and unauthorized structures, and they don’t see why we should come in to destroy them. However, prevention is better than cure.”

He urged citizens to cooperate during demolition exercises and encouraged participation in drainage activities.



In commending citizens' engagement in personal clean-up endeavors, he stated that “Often times, people come to the assembly for tools, and we give them that support and in some cases for the collection of the rubbish that they’ve been able to remove from the drains. We give them that support, and we will continue to support the community.”