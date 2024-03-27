Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly staff head to Russia for waste management training

KoKMA have departed for Russia to undergo a one-month intensive training program

Ten staff members from the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) have departed for Russia to undergo a one-month intensive training program on solid waste management and circular economy development.

The training, according to a Graphic Online report, is part of a science and education cooperation agreement between KoKMA and the Peoples' Friendship University of the RUDN University, aimed at enhancing the assembly's capacity in managing city municipalities and promoting development.



The training will focus on providing the participants, who are heads of departments and senior staff, with knowledge on best practices in maintaining, reusing, refurbishing, and recycling compost waste.



Topics covered will include waste generation sources and their environmental impact, waste classification principles, and landfill gas emissions calculation.



Participants will also attend seminars on waste management in smart cities, current practices, and future directions, and will visit an international exhibition of environmental technologies and innovations called "WASMA Moscow" to learn about the latest advancements in the field.

During a farewell ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive of KoKMA, Nii Adjei Tawiah, highlighted the importance of the training in enhancing the professional knowledge and skills of staff to improve service delivery.



Departments benefiting from this training include Environmental Health, Works, Social Welfare, Community Development, Physical Planning, Human Resources, and Statistics, among others.



Mr. Tawiah advised the participants to abide by the laws of Russia and serve as good ambassadors of Ghana during their stay in Moscow.



The Municipal Coordinating Director, Emmanuel Baisie, urged the participants to pay close attention to the training content to enhance their skills and competencies for effective performance in their respective roles.