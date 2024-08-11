Kpebu criticizes Airbus Scandal handling, threatens protests if Mahama fails on corruption

Martin Kpebu

Source: 3news

Private lawyer Martin Kpebu has criticized the handling of the Airbus scandal, linking it to former President John Atta Mills' decision to investigate then-Vice President John Dramani Mahama.

Kpebu warns that if Mahama wins the upcoming election and fails to address corruption effectively, he will lead protests.

Despite acknowledging Mahama’s current political advantage due to the alleged corruption of President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Kpebu insists that the scandal's serious implications cannot be dismissed and vows to hold Mahama accountable if similar practices persist.



