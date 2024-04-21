Kpemka condemns MASLOC scandal as 'naked thievery'

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, a former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, expressed strong condemnation of the malfeasance uncovered at the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), leading to the incarceration of its former Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, on charges including causing financial loss to the state and conspiracy to steal.

During an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Mr. Kpemka expressed disbelief upon reviewing the case documents, describing the actions revealed as "naked thievery" rather than mere theft.



He cited instances where loans were disbursed without agreements in place, funds were improperly handled, and intended workshops and aid for disaster victims were misappropriated.



One glaring example he provided was the mismanagement of funds allocated for nationwide workshops, where less than five percent was utilized for the intended purpose, and the remainder was allegedly embezzled.

The former MASLOC CEO was found guilty on all 78 charges, a case Mr. Kpemka described as one of the most egregious instances of malfeasance he had encountered.



He emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in government agencies, condemning the "impunity, naked thievery, and robbery" that occurred at MASLOC.



The court sentenced Sedina Attionu to 10 years in prison, and Daniel Axim, the former Chief Operating Officer, to five years with hard labor, after finding them guilty of various counts including causing financial loss to the state, conspiracy to steal, and money laundering.