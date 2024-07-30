News

Krachi East: NDC PC commissions mechanised boreholes for three communities

Krachi East PC Ndc Boreholes.png The boreholes are seen as a testament to Djabab's commitment and effectiveness

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

Mr. Nelson Kofi Djabab, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Krachi East in the Oti Region, has inaugurated three mechanized boreholes in Dormabin, Dadoto, and Asikafoabatan, addressing their longstanding need for potable water.

These projects, fully funded by Asabeel Foundation Africa, are part of a broader initiative to provide essential amenities to deprived communities in the constituency.

Assembly members and residents expressed gratitude, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the new facilities.

The boreholes are seen as a testament to Djabab's commitment and effectiveness, reinforcing the community's support for his candidacy.

Source: GNA