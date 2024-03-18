Kuami Eugene injured after crashing into a truck on the N1 highway

Kuami Eugene is reported to have broken his arm due to the accident

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene sustained injuries on Sunday night following a collision involving his car and a tipper truck.

According to MyJoyOnline, the incident took place at CP, near the DSTV office, towards the Dzowulu traffic light in Accra.



Eyewitness Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, the Editor for Modern Ghana, recounted the accident, stating that he was trailing behind Kuami Eugene's vehicle when the crash occurred around 11:30 pm.



Upon closer inspection, Ajarfor realized it was the musician and another individual in the car. He promptly arranged for a vehicle to convey them to the UGMC hospital for medical attention.



Ajarfor attributed the accident to poor visibility on the N1 highway due to inadequate lighting, compounded by the tipper truck's lack of tail lights.

Police officers from the Achimota Police Station were called to the scene to handle the situation and tow the damaged vehicle.



"He's fine. He had a broken arm with blood all over his hands. The car is badly damaged and all the airbags were out. He could have died," Ajarfor told MyJoyOnline.







