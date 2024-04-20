Kuapa Kokoo and Garages Association join forces to support KATH refurbishment project

Kuapa Kokoo donated GH₵100,000 to the Heal KATH Project

The campaign to refurbish the main blocks of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has gained further momentum as more corporate institutions and individuals offer their support.

Kuapa Kokoo and the Ghana Association of Garages Zone 13 are the latest contributors, donating GH₵100,000 and GH₵20,000 respectively to the Heal KATH Project, MyJoyOnline reports.



This project aims to address the deteriorating infrastructure and medical facilities at KATH, a crucial health referral facility serving 12 regions of Ghana.



During a donation presentation, KATH's Chief Executive Officer, Professor Otchere Addai Mensah, emphasized the urgent need for refurbishment to enhance healthcare delivery.



He highlighted KATH's pivotal role in providing healthcare to many Ghanaians and underscored the project's goal to improve the hospital's infrastructure. Prof. Mensah assured transparency in managing contributions, emphasizing the project's commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the people of Asanteman.

The donation event was led by Eric Ahen, Chairman of the Ghana Association of Garages Zone 13, and James Agyekum Kwarteng, National President of Kuapa Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union.



Prof. Mensah expressed gratitude on behalf of the project's board, acknowledging the contributions and urging more support. Despite achieving 50 percent of the targeted amount for refurbishment, additional assistance is needed to fulfill the project's objectives.



The refurbishment of KATH's main blocks is crucial for maintaining its status as a leading healthcare facility. The project's progress demonstrates the collective effort of corporate bodies and individuals towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure in Ghana.



As the campaign gains more support, the hospital's ability to provide accessible and high-quality healthcare services will be significantly enhanced, benefiting the people of Asanteman and beyond.