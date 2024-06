Abdul Wahab Mohammed

Abdul Wahab Mohammed, also known as Kwabena Santoma, received a 20-year prison sentence for robbing a tricycle rider of his mobile phone and cash.

Mohammed, convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery, confessed to the crime. The court considered his plea and sentenced him accordingly.

His accomplice, Faruk, evaded arrest but was later lynched in another robbery incident.



