Kumasi Traditional Council summons Wontumi over comments against Otumfuo

Chairman is to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday

Source: CNR

The Kumasi Traditional Council has summoned the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also called Wontumi, over some alleged derogatory remarks he made against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Council has asked the leadership of the NPP to ensure Mr. Boasiko appears before it next week Monday to answer questions on comments he reportedly made during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in Manhyia South.



General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and the party’s National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, led some regional party officers to the Manhyia Palace over the issue.



The NPP General Secretary told members of the Council that Chairman Wontumi is currently unwell and pleaded with the Council to give the party two weeks to get Wontumi to honour the invite.



There is outrage among members of the council, made up of the clan of the Ashanti Kingdom, as they expressed disgust over alleged remarks by Chairman Wontumi.

Some of the Chiefs asserted that Chairman Wontumi must appear before the Council, even if he will come in a wheelchair.



The Council also said it has taken note of comments by private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw against the chiefs during a programme on Wontumi Television.



The Council, presided over by Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, insisted that Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw, and the management of Wontumi Radio and TV should appear before the Council next Monday.