Kumasi’s malfunctioning traffic lights are due to theft and vandalism – KMA boss

Thefts have strained the city's maintenance budget

Source: 3news

Kumasi Mayor Sam Pyne has blamed the frequent malfunctioning of traffic lights in the city's Central Business District on theft and vandalism.

He revealed that batteries and cables are often stolen from traffic light systems, leading to breakdowns.



Despite engaging the police to curb these incidents, the thefts have strained the city's maintenance budget.

Pyne also pointed out that utility companies' poor excavation practices, which sometimes damage traffic light cables, contribute to the problem.



High-theft areas include the Ridge to Santasi area and the Amakom roundabout, where equipment is repeatedly stolen.



