Kumbungu DCE announces construction of 8km Gbullung to Voggu Road

Work is set to begin this week on the 8-kilometer road from Gbullung to Voggue in Kumbungu District, Northern Region.

District Chief Executive (DCE) Hon Abdul Salam Hamza Fatawu, along with contractor SAMDEB CO. LTD, met with local chiefs Naa Fuseini and Naa Saaka Sule to discuss the project.



The Ghana Highways Authority has awarded a contract worth GHS 29,152,508.65 for the road’s emergency rehabilitation.



Since taking office in 2017, Hamza Fatawu has highlighted significant infrastructure improvements, including 100% rural electrification in Voggu.

The project will involve extensive roadwork, including culverts, drains, and base laying.



The Voggu chief praised the initiative and urged the contractor to deliver quality work.



